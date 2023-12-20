The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

Duke has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 129th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12 more points than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke put up 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in road games (68.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, sinking 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule