The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

In games Duke shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 208th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 12 more points than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged in away games (68).

In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Duke Upcoming Schedule