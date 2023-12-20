The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 130th.

The Blue Devils average 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).

Defensively the Blue Devils were better in home games last season, allowing 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

When playing at home, Duke made 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule