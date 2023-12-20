Wednesday's contest features the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) facing off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 78-75 win for Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Baylor is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 153.5 total.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Line: Duke -3.5

Point Total: 153.5

Moneyline (To Win): Duke -160, Baylor +135

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Baylor (+3.5)



Baylor (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Blue Devils have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 170 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 81.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Duke records 36.2 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Duke knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Blue Devils rank 13th in college basketball by averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 126th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Duke wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 8.4 (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

