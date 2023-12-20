Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Craven County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Croatan High School at New Bern High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at New Bern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carteret High School at Havelock High School