Player prop betting options for Dylan Strome, Mathew Barzal and others are available in the Washington Capitals-New York Islanders matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Strome, who has scored 18 points in 28 games (12 goals and six assists).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Tom Wilson is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) to the team.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Alexander Ovechkin has 17 total points for Washington, with five goals and 12 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Barzal has recorded 10 goals and 23 assists in 30 games for New York, good for 33 points.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson has helped lead the offense for New York this season with six goals and 27 assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1

