AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 15, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the SMU vs. Boston College matchup, and picking Tulane (+7.5) over Virginia Tech on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 15 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 4.4 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Syracuse -3.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 15 AAC Total Bets
Over 51.5 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 60.5 - South Florida vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Total: 57.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 46.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 15 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|40.6 / 17.4
|466.7 / 299.5
|Tulane
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|26.8 / 18.9
|379.2 / 333.4
|UTSA
|8-4 (7-1 AAC)
|31.7 / 24.7
|424.6 / 369.3
|Memphis
|9-3 (6-2 AAC)
|39.7 / 29.0
|452.3 / 422.7
|Rice
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.3 / 26.7
|376.8 / 370.0
|South Florida
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.8 / 34.9
|455.3 / 455.3
|Navy
|5-6 (4-4 AAC)
|18.3 / 22.9
|299.5 / 362.3
|North Texas
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|34.5 / 37.1
|495.9 / 475.6
|Florida Atlantic
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|23.8 / 25.5
|330.8 / 397.3
|UAB
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|29.9 / 36.9
|449.2 / 435.1
|Tulsa
|4-8 (2-6 AAC)
|23.4 / 33.8
|385.6 / 444.7
|Charlotte
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|17.5 / 28.6
|312.7 / 374.2
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.1 / 35.7
|372.9 / 441.3
|East Carolina
|2-10 (1-7 AAC)
|17.3 / 22.4
|275.6 / 340.2
