The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Evan Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Colin Smith: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 254th 71.3 Points Scored 77.1 134th 212th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.4 193rd 130th 34.5 Rebounds 36 62nd 121st 10 Off. Rebounds 8.1 250th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 7 217th 305th 11.1 Assists 11.4 289th 114th 11 Turnovers 9.4 28th

