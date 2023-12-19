If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Parkwood High School