The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) face the High Point Panthers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Duke Miles: 18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

  • Miles: 18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Thiam: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Giffa: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bodo Bodo: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
8th 90.5 Points Scored 78.9 105th
254th 74.3 Points Allowed 68.3 115th
19th 39.4 Rebounds 32.0 238th
40th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 250th
26th 9.8 3pt Made 9.4 37th
147th 13.9 Assists 13.6 163rd
96th 10.7 Turnovers 8.4 11th

