Tuesday's game between the High Point Panthers (8-4) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) squaring off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, UNC Greensboro 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-6.6)

High Point (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

High Point is 9-1-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Greensboro's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Panthers are 5-5-0 and the Spartans are 7-1-0.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.6 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.

UNC Greensboro averages 36.9 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball), compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

UNC Greensboro hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) at a 38.1% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per game its opponents make, at a 32.6% rate.

UNC Greensboro has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (25th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (298th in college basketball).

