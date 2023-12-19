Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Surry County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Surry High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19

2:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at East Surry High School