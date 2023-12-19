Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Rowan High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Concord High School