North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Rowan High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
