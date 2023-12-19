North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pender County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heide Trask Senior High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.