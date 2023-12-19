North Carolina vs. Oklahoma December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Skylar Vann: 13.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Payton Verhulst: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexy Keys: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aubrey Joens: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
