Tuesday's game features the Oklahoma Sooners (6-3) and the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4) matching up at Spectrum Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Oklahoma according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on December 19.

The Tar Heels' last contest on Friday ended in a 96-36 win against Western Carolina.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 71, North Carolina 70

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels picked up their signature win of the season on November 12 by securing a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

North Carolina has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

North Carolina has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 47) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 151) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 208) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 308) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 340) on November 15

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.8 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

14.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 68.9 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 68.9 FG% Indya Nivar: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (25-for-67)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game, 121st in college basketball, and are allowing 55.6 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball.

