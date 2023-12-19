How to Watch the N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will look to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 64.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hatters allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T is 1-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Stetson has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
- The 55.8 points per game the Hatters average are 7.3 fewer points than the Aggies give up (63.1).
- Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- N.C. A&T is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 55.8 points.
- This season the Hatters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies give up.
N.C. A&T Leaders
- Maleia Bracone: 12 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/9/2023
|Mercer
|L 55-52
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|Averett
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
