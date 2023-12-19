N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 19
Tuesday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) and Stetson Hatters (3-8) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Aggies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 19.
The Aggies' last contest on Saturday ended in a 55-52 loss to Mercer.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 62, Stetson 58
Other CAA Predictions
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies' signature win this season came in a 56-47 victory against the Liberty Lady Flames on November 19.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 169) on November 19
- 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 174) on November 15
N.C. A&T Leaders
- Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies put up 64.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (158th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.