North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte Christian School at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
