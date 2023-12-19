North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Johnston County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Franklin Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
