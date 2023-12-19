The High Point Panthers (8-4) will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-2.5) 148.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-3.5) 148.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

High Point has compiled a 9-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Panthers games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of seven Spartans games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.