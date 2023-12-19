North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Harnett County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkertown High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
