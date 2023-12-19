The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Gaston County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaston Day School at Trinity Academy

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 19
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
TBD at East Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Mount Holly, NC
South Point High School at Forestview High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: Big South 3A
Gaston Day School at Grace Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Sanford, NC
Stuart W Cramer High School at North Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Dallas, NC
  • Conference: Big South 3A
Bessemer City High School at East Rutherford High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Bostic, NC
South Point High School at Greer Middle College Charter High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Greenville, SC
