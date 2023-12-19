Tuesday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Gardner-Webb 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-6.3)

Chattanooga (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Chattanooga is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Gardner-Webb's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Mocs are 4-4-0 and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 6-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 72.5 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The 40.9 rebounds per game Gardner-Webb accumulates rank 42nd in the country, 4.3 more than the 36.6 its opponents collect.

Gardner-Webb hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 31% from beyond the arc.

Gardner-Webb forces 11.1 turnovers per game (263rd in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (119th in college basketball).

