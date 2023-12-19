North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rolesville High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.