Davidson County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tabernacle Christian School at Union Grove Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at South Davidson High School