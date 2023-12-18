The Murray State Racers (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers put up an average of 94.9 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 66.8 the Catamounts allow.
  • Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Western Carolina has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
  • The 56.0 points per game the Catamounts record are 24.9 fewer points than the Racers allow (80.9).
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.3% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede.
  • The Racers shoot 47.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Catamounts concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%
  • Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
  • Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92)
  • Audrey Meyers: 7.0 PTS, 58.9 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 73-64 Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville L 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/15/2023 @ North Carolina L 96-36 Carmichael Arena
12/18/2023 Murray State - Ramsey Center
12/20/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Wesleyan - Ramsey Center

