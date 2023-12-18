The Murray State Racers (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up an average of 94.9 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 66.8 the Catamounts allow.

Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Western Carolina has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The 56.0 points per game the Catamounts record are 24.9 fewer points than the Racers allow (80.9).

This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.3% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede.

The Racers shoot 47.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Catamounts concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG% Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92) Audrey Meyers: 7.0 PTS, 58.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule