The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 19.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kevin Miller: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marqus Marion: 2.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 102nd 78.9 Points Scored 70.4 263rd 216th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.1 287th 317th 29.4 Rebounds 32.5 216th 342nd 6.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 87th 129th 8.0 3pt Made 4.2 353rd 299th 11.3 Assists 11.5 289th 76th 10.4 Turnovers 15.4 350th

