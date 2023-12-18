Wake Forest vs. Delaware State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 19.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marqus Marion: 2.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware State Players to Watch
Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|102nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|70.4
|263rd
|216th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|287th
|317th
|29.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|216th
|342nd
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|87th
|129th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|4.2
|353rd
|299th
|11.3
|Assists
|11.5
|289th
|76th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|15.4
|350th
