The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-20.5) 141.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-19.5) 141.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Demon Deacons' seven games have hit the over.

Delaware State has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the Hornets' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Wake Forest is 61st in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, 60th, according to computer rankings.

The Demon Deacons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.

Wake Forest has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.