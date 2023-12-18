How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Wake Forest has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 195th.
- The Demon Deacons record 5.6 more points per game (79.0) than the Hornets allow (73.4).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 4-2.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Wake Forest averaged 4.7 more points per game (79.1) than it did on the road (74.4).
- The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.8).
- Wake Forest sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% when playing on the road.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|W 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|W 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|W 83-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
