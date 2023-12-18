The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ACCN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Wake Forest has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 195th.

The Demon Deacons record 5.6 more points per game (79.0) than the Hornets allow (73.4).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 4-2.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Wake Forest averaged 4.7 more points per game (79.1) than it did on the road (74.4).

The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.8).

Wake Forest sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% when playing on the road.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule