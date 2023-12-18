High school basketball is on the schedule today in Union County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 18

6:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School