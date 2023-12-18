UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Davidson Players to Watch
- Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.