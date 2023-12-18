The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) battle the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The UNC Greensboro Spartans put up an average of 65.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, UNC Greensboro is 2-0.

South Carolina Upstate's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans put up 58.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 53.9 the UNC Greensboro Spartans allow.

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 53.9 points.

When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 6-0.

This season the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the UNC Greensboro Spartans give up.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Ayanna Khalfani: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43.0 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43.0 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule