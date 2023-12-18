The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 149.5.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -13.5 149.5

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, UNC Asheville and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.

The average total in UNC Asheville's games this year is 157.4, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.

UNC Asheville has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1200.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 4 66.7% 82.4 151.4 75.0 157.2 151.8 South Carolina State 7 63.6% 69.0 151.4 82.2 157.2 153.1

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs record only 0.2 more points per game (82.4) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow (82.2).

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-6-0 0-0 4-2-0 South Carolina State 7-4-0 4-3 6-5-0

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville South Carolina State 13-0 Home Record 4-6 10-6 Away Record 1-19 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

