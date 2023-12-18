The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) hope to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.

UNC Asheville's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (70.4).

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Bulldogs shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jaila Lee: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Lalmani Simmons: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Mallory Bruce: 7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Jamaya Blanks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

