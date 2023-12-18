The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to end an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 216th.
  • The UNC Asheville Bulldogs score just 0.2 more points per game (82.4) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow (82.2).
  • When UNC Asheville totals more than 82.2 points, it is 4-0.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in road games (71.9).
  • Defensively the UNC Asheville Bulldogs played better in home games last year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.
  • At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.8). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina L 78-63 Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn L 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State - Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State - Kimmel Arena

