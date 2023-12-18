How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to end an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 216th.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs score just 0.2 more points per game (82.4) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow (82.2).
- When UNC Asheville totals more than 82.2 points, it is 4-0.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in road games (71.9).
- Defensively the UNC Asheville Bulldogs played better in home games last year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.
- At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.8). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|L 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
