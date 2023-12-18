Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels versus the South Alabama Jaguars is one of two games on the Monday college basketball schedule that has a Sun Belt team in play.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas State Bobcats at Florida International Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ole Miss Rebels at South Alabama Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
