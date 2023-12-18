If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Stanly County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School