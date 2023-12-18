North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Randolph County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Davidson High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
