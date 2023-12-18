The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 66.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.

UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs record are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.4).

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles give up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Kimeira Burks: 14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)

14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule