Monday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNC Asheville, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Eagles' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 66-55 loss to UNC Greensboro.

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 67, North Carolina Central 56

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Eagles beat the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on November 22 by a score of 69-58.

North Carolina Central has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Kimeira Burks: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)

14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 66.1 points per game, 188th in college basketball, while allowing 70.4 per outing, 288th in college basketball) and have a -43 scoring differential.

