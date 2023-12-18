North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.