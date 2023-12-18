Sportsbooks have set player props for Scottie Barnes and others when the Toronto Raptors host the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Terry Rozier on Monday is 0.4 more than his scoring average on the season (23.1).

Rozier's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Barnes' 20.2 points per game average is 1.3 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (9.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Barnes has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 20.9 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 2.6 less than his over/under on Monday (23.5).

He collects 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Siakam has picked up five assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

