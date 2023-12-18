The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 4-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.

The Hornets average only 3.3 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (114.8).

Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets average 110.1 points per game, 3.3 less than away (113.4). Defensively they allow 120.2 points per game at home, 1.9 less than away (122.1).

At home the Hornets are collecting 25.1 assists per game, 0.5 less than on the road (25.6).

Hornets Injuries