How to Watch the High Point vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (4-6) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 55.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- High Point has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.5 points.
- The 59.5 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans give up (56.6).
- When High Point totals more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.
- When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 59.5 points, it is 5-2.
- This year the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.
- The Spartans make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
High Point Leaders
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Johnson C. Smith
|W 61-50
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 93-61
|Moby Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 77-40
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Elon
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
