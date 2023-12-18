The High Point Panthers (4-6) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 55.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

High Point has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.5 points.

The 59.5 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans give up (56.6).

When High Point totals more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.

When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 59.5 points, it is 5-2.

This year the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.

The Spartans make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

14.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

