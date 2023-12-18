The High Point Panthers (4-6) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
High Point vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 55.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • High Point has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.5 points.
  • The 59.5 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans give up (56.6).
  • When High Point totals more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.
  • When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 59.5 points, it is 5-2.
  • This year the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.
  • The Spartans make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

High Point Leaders

  • Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
  • Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Johnson C. Smith W 61-50 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/5/2023 @ Colorado State L 93-61 Moby Arena
12/8/2023 @ Davidson L 77-40 John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 Norfolk State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Campbell - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/30/2023 Elon - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

