The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the George Mason Patriots (8-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison

The Patriots put up 22.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (54.6).

George Mason has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.

East Carolina is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.

The Pirates average 9.3 more points per game (67.6) than the Patriots allow (58.3).

East Carolina has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.3 points.

George Mason is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

This season the Pirates are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Patriots give up.

The Patriots' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Pirates have given up.

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG% Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 50 FG% Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%

East Carolina Schedule