Seattle (6-7) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Philadelphia (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 45 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Eagles facing off against the Seahawks, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Eagles have had the lead six times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Eagles have been outscored in the second quarter nine times and won four times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this season, the Seahawks have won the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in nine games.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Eagles have been leading after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in eight games.

The Seahawks have had the lead six times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (8-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (0-3), and tied two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.8 points on average in the second half.

Out of 13 games this year, the Seahawks have won the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), been outscored eight times (2-6), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

