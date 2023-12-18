Monday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (9-1) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) at John M. Belk Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-45 in favor of Davidson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last game on Friday, the Wildcats earned a 77-40 victory against High Point.

Davidson vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 80, UNC Wilmington 45

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win of the season came in a 69-62 victory on November 16 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Davidson has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 30) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 170) on November 11

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 205) on December 5

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 216) on November 21

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 226) on November 29

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 BLK, 58.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 BLK, 58.2 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Issy Morgan: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per contest (14th in college basketball).

