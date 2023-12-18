The Charlotte 49ers (6-4) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The 49ers score an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers allow.

Charlotte is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.

Charleston Southern's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

The Buccaneers average 58.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 56.3 the 49ers give up.

Charleston Southern has a 2-5 record when scoring more than 56.3 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 58.6 points, it is 6-2.

The Buccaneers shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.

The 49ers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Buccaneers allow.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25) Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Olivia Porter: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Charlotte Schedule