Monday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) at The Buc Dome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-55, heavily favoring Charlotte to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.

The 49ers head into this game after a 69-58 victory against Wake Forest on Thursday.

Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Charleston Southern 55

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

When the 49ers took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 69-58, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in Division 1.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 192) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 245) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 272) on November 14

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 330) on November 10

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25) Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Olivia Porter: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (241st in college basketball) and give up 56.3 per contest (58th in college basketball).

